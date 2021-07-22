Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. Cerecor reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 193.20% and a negative net margin of 1,653.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 64.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERC. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter worth $31,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cerecor by 61.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

CERC traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $2.90. 12,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,357. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $276.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.59. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

