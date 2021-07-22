Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Position Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,023,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.98% of Certara worth $82,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Certara in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Certara in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Certara in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $41.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

