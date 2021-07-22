CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.32. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 4,315 shares trading hands.

CESDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $2.15 to $2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

