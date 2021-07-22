ChainX (PCX) Achieves Market Cap of $30.42 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $2.81 or 0.00008598 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $30.42 million and approximately $534,520.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00041220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00105932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00143192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,636.29 or 1.00023896 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 10,841,875 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

