Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$4.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,477. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

