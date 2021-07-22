ChartEx Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,699.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $236,120.53 and approximately $15,699.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00106609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00142428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,361.03 or 1.00086479 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

