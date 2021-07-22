Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.32. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$13.29, with a volume of 165,125 shares traded.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,898.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,742.86%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.