Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 134.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%.

CLDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 590,706 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,259 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 64,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLDT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 283,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $583.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.10. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

