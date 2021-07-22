CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Price Down 40.9% Over Last 7 Days

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $235,907.30 and approximately $11,531.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00105220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00141279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,120.00 or 1.00045344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

