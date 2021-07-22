Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.79. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$6.71, with a volume of 514,067 shares trading hands.

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.69.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$701.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is -62.24%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

