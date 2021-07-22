Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stake Boosted by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1,634.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,172,294 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 5.3% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.75% of Cheniere Energy worth $318,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,843,000 after buying an additional 165,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 75.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 229,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,044,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,989 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 287,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $1,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,914. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.96, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.