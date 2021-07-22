Chesnara (LON:CSN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 277 ($3.62). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.50), with a volume of 101,432 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £402.39 million and a PE ratio of 19.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 272.59. The company has a quick ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67.

Get Chesnara alerts:

In related news, insider David Rimmington sold 31,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £86,800.35 ($113,405.21).

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.