Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $112.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $127.00. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s current price.

CVX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.21.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $99.82 on Thursday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $192.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

