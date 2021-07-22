Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce $24.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.09 million to $24.31 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $13.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $108.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.88 million to $110.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $147.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $57,457.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518. 63.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $1,588,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $13,670,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $12,260,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $318,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

