Chiliz (CHZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.39 Billion

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $192.00 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00049991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.40 or 0.00883139 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,727 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars.

