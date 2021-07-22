Chimpion Price Down 2.4% This Week (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, Chimpion has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00006283 BTC on popular exchanges. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $64.18 million and approximately $472,286.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

