China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Trading Down 17.5%

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE)’s stock price dropped 17.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 1,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22.

China Health Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHHE)

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of health products. It offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, and hemp frozen age nourishing creams.

