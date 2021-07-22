Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Down 6.4%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 10,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 296,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Several research firms recently commented on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Chinook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 1,122.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

