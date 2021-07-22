Christopher A. Wright Sells 7,120 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.84. 848,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 3.13.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

