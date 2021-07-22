Christopher A. Wright Sells 7,120 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.84. 848,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 3.13.
Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Liberty Oilfield Services
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.
