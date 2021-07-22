ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,388 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.65% of ChromaDex worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 92,329 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. ChromaDex Co. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $683.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

