Chrono.tech (TIME) Trading Down 7% This Week

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for $15.55 or 0.00048058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and approximately $22,880.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00049728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.52 or 0.00873342 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars.

