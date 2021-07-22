Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to announce sales of $9.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.41 billion. Chubb reported sales of $8.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $37.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.09 billion to $38.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $38.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.80 billion to $39.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

Shares of CB stock opened at $169.42 on Thursday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

