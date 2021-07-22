Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,291,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 13.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

