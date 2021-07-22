Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.37% of Church & Dwight worth $78,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.