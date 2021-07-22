CIBC Raises Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$127.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$120.00 to C$127.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Premium Brands to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.00.

PBH traded down C$0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$127.67. 28,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,291. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$89.59 and a 1-year high of C$128.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$992.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.2800006 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

