CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$38.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$38.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.47.

TSE FM traded up C$0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.13. 1,441,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$16.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.95. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$11.21 and a 12-month high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion. As a group, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.5700002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at C$82,164,027.81. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

