CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.75 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perfom” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.23.
Shares of TSE:MTL traded up C$0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.38. 590,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,208. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$8.28 and a 12 month high of C$13.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
