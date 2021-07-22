CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.75 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perfom” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.23.

Shares of TSE:MTL traded up C$0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.38. 590,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,208. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$8.28 and a 12 month high of C$13.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$310.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

