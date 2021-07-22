Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,314 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.61% of Cimarex Energy worth $37,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 529,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 141.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 509,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 143.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $65.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

