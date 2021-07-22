Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) fell 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $16.00. 71,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,348,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.37.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,073,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,821,000 after buying an additional 788,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after buying an additional 1,048,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $26,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $20,778,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $24,292,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

