Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.350-$10.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.53 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.66 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $395.44.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $392.16 on Thursday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $282.69 and a twelve month high of $392.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

