Cipher Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $80,387.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $151,569.16 and $80,387.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00225203 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001296 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.52 or 0.00844298 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

