Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

