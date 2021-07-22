Citadel Hits One Day Volume of $1,003.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 225.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 118.6% against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $113,920.33 and $1,003.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

