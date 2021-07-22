CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)’s share price fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. 199,966 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,700% from the average session volume of 7,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CITIC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.