Citizens Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $5.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.