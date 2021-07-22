Citizens Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $5.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.
Shares of CFG stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.
Citizens Financial Group Company Profile
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.
