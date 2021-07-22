City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.89 Million

Brokerages expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to announce sales of $38.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.35 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $39.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $157.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.15 million to $159.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $165.06 million, with estimates ranging from $162.19 million to $169.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

CIO stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $1,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 94.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 114,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 56.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 315,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 113,630 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

