Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,758 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of Civista Bancshares worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 67,870 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 243,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $364.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. Analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

