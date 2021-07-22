Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. On average, analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CCO stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.64. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

