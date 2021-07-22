Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.10 million.Clearfield also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clearfield from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.
NASDAQ CLFD traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 102,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,639. The firm has a market cap of $498.10 million, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $43.64.
In other news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.