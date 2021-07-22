Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.10 million.Clearfield also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clearfield from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ CLFD traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 102,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,639. The firm has a market cap of $498.10 million, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $43.64.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

