ClinTex CTi (CTI) One Day Volume Hits $3.69 Million

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0843 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $9.65 million and $3.69 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ClinTex CTi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00047544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.42 or 0.00821743 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClinTex CTi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClinTex CTi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.