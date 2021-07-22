CloakCoin Trading Down 0.6% This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.41 million and $38,664.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001315 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001049 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00047466 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00025894 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,668,974 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

