Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Gap Down to $5.81

Shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $5.61. Cloopen Group shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 620 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth $264,279,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at about $13,852,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,154,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $10,676,000. 20.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

