Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,521 ($19.87). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 1,513 ($19.77), with a volume of 251,577 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBG shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Saturday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,341.67 ($17.53).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 20.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,568.26.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

