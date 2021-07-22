Cloudbric (CLBK) One Day Volume Hits $82,995.00

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Cloudbric has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $82,995.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

