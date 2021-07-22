Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $2,135,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $4.25 on Thursday, hitting $113.77. 2,868,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,477. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of -270.88 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 31.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 110.9% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,619.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 177,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

