CLS (LON:CLI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 250.50 ($3.27). CLS shares last traded at GBX 248 ($3.24), with a volume of 211,987 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 247.70.

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £56,810 ($74,222.63).

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

