CM Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMLF) Shares Gap Down to $12.48

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.48, but opened at $12.07. CM Life Sciences shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 39 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46.

Get CM Life Sciences alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.