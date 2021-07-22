CMS Energy Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

CMS Energy has raised its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.10. 29,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,250. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.14.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.