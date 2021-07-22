CMS Energy Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.
CMS Energy has raised its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:CMS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.10. 29,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,250. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.14.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.
About CMS Energy
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.