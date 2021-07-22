CNX Resources (CNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect CNX Resources to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CNX Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CNX opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNX. Truist cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

