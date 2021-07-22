Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCHGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

